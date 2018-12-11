× Parolee facing additional charges after stolen AR-15, other guns discovered

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Parole officers recovered a stolen AR-15, three other guns and pounds of marijuana on Monday.

R’Reale McMahan, a parolee with IDOC, is facing two felonies in addition to parole violations after officers recovered the stolen rifle, an AK-47, a Glock handgun, a Smith and Wesson handgun, several pounds of marijuana and over $10,000 in cash.

She has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and dealing marijuana. McMahan was also charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

“Outstanding police work by Agents Kristi Horton, Bryan Gibson, Michael Easton, Nathaniel Hester and Max Richardson,” stated Director of Parole Services Doug Huyvaert.

“A special thank you to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Narcotics Flex Team. The investigation and search could not have been accomplished without their continued collaboration with the Division of Parole Services,” he went on to say.

She was transported to Marion County Jail without incident.