Noblesville police asking for public’s help after shots fired in neighborhood

Posted 5:52 pm, December 11, 2018, by

File image

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Noblesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help are shots were fired inside a Noblesville neighborhood on Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 14000 block of Cuppola Drive on the report of shots fired.  Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and began to investigate.

Citizens who reside in the Marilyn Ridge neighborhood are being asked to review any video camera footage that captures the roadway for anything suspicious Monday night at around 10 p.m.

If you have any information, please call Detective Mike Haskett at 317-776-6371 or e-mail mhaskett@noblesville.in.us.

There were no reported injuries.

