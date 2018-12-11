HopCat to change name of ‘Crack Fries’

Posted 12:20 pm, December 11, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– HopCat says feedback from customers, staff and the community has prompted them to change the name of a fan-favorite menu item.

“Crack Fries” are described on HopCat’s menu as follows: “Beer battered fries sprinkled with our signature cracked black pepper seasoning. Served with a side of warm cheese sauce for dipping.”

The company says Food Network Magazine placed them in the top 10 list for best french fries in America.

Photo courtesy of HopCat.com

On Monday, BarFly Ventures CEO Mark Gray posted a blog saying it was time to change the product’s name.

“We chose the name more than 11 years ago as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected,” he said. “We were wrong.

“The crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was.”

Gray says the name doesn’t align with the company’s values and he thanked guests, employees and community members for alerting him.

A new name for the fries hasn’t been announced. Gray says they are re-printing menus in mid-January and the new name will be on that menu.

“Rest assured, the recipe and ingredients are not changing, only the name,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.