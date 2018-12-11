× Hoosiers see lower prices at the gas pump as 2018 winds down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– With just about two weeks left in 2018, Hoosier drivers are getting a holiday present when they fill up at the gas pump.

Tuesday’s national gas price average of $2.42 is now the lowest pump price of the year, a price point not seen since mid-December last year. The average sits at four cents cheaper than last week, 28 cents cheaper than last month and four cents less than last year. The last time the national average was cheaper on the week, month and year was during July 2017.

“Motorists are noticing a big difference as they fill-up at the gas pump this month,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Month-over-month, gas price averages have dropped double digits for every state. For some in the Great Lakes and Central states (Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri) state gas prices are as much as 40 cents less than they were in November. In some states, gas prices are nearing $2 per gallon – something that hasn’t been seen since December 2017.”

Drivers may be wondering how low can gas go for 2018, as AAA expects the national gas price average to drop as low as $2.40 by the end of the year due to cheaper crude oil prices. However, pump prices this cheap may not last into 2019. On Friday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that the cartel and non-OPEC members, including Russia, will reduce production by 1.2 million b/d for the first six months of the year. While the decision will help to reduce the high level of global crude supply, the move has the potential to increase oil and gas prices. Crude was up to $52.61 at the market close on Friday, while the week prior, crude was as cheap as $50/bbl.

Prices around the Hoosier state are about the same from a week ago for the state averaging, about $2.23 a gallon but are down about 15 cents from the beginning of the month when that state average was about $2.46.

Quick Stats