Freezing drizzle is possible for the morning rush hour

A warm front  has brought clouds back to central Indiana. Strong southerly winds will keep temperatures about 15 degrees warmer than Monday night. Still, we’ll see low temperatures near to just below freezing.

Expect drizzle after 3am with freezing drizzle possible as the moisture fall on surfaces with temps below freezing. A few icy spots are likely north of I-70 for the morning rush hour. Any slick spots will be short-lived as temperatures will rise quickly Wednesday morning.

Although Wednesday will be a cloudy day high temperatures will rise in the mid-40s by early afternoon.

Temperatures will not be as cold overnight.

