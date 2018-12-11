× Fiancée says Dollar General robbery victim died protecting her

CUMBERLAND, Ind.– Two teenagers are facing robbery and murder charges after authorities say a man was shot and killed during a botched robbery at a Dollar General in Cumberland.

Gregory Raley, 37, was killed. His fiancée, Andrea Manning, said he owned a small landscaping business and had a big heart. She said he laid down his life to save hers.

“He’s a hero,” said Manning, “he died protecting me.”

Manning said she was inside the Cumberland Dollar General store around 9 p.m. Monday night buying toothache relief cream for Raley.

She said Raley was outside waiting in the car and saw the robbery happen. She said he then got out to approach the suspects and make sure she was alright.

“When he [the suspect] opened the door, Greg was standing there like ‘Listen, where’s my old lady at?’” said Manning, “and he got shot…he was standing at the door.”

Cumberland police said their officers were in the area, and even saw the shooting happen.

Four people were detained, and so far two have been arrested: a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old.

“You can’t stop doing the things you do every day, but it kind of just makes you think people have to seriously just have no heart to just, you know, go to the store and just kill somebody dead,” said Amanda Blanford, who often shops at the Dollar General.

This fatal robbery was the fifth east side Dollar General store robbed in three days, although police haven’t said if they’re all connected. Right next door is a Pizza King, which was also hit by armed robbers on Friday night.

Now, manning is left without a fiancée and very few answers, as she and her nine-year-old daughter, who saw the shooting from their car, try to make sense of something so senseless.

“I’m angry,” said Manning, “I’m angry and I’m sad.”