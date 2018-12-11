Divers recover gun stolen from state trooper in northern Indiana creek

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – A gun stolen from an Indiana state trooper was recovered from a creek in Parke County on Tuesday.

State police say they received several tips about the possible locations of the firearm during their investigation, which is being headed by Detective Don Curtis.

Officers say scuba divers with the department searched Big Raccoon Creek near Rosedale for nearly three hours before finding the Sig Sauer P227 at about 11:05 a.m.

The firearm was then secured and transported to the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post for evidence.