Colts waive TE Erik Swoope

Posted 4:41 pm, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48PM, December 11, 2018

Erik Swoope #86 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with one of their successful transitional players.

Erik Swoope, who developed from power forward at the University of Miami to a pass-catching NFL tight end, was waived Tuesday. Considering the fluid nature of the roster in the closing weeks of the season, it’s possible Swoope could return at some point.

There was no immediate corresponding move to fill his spot on the 53-player roster.

Swoope appeared in 24 games, six as a starter, over the past four seasons. He initially signed with the Colts in March 2014 after completing a four-year career with the Hurricanes’ basketball team. Swoope spent his first season on the Colts’ practice squad.

In 24 games, the 6-4, 255-pounder caught 23 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Swoope had eight receptions for 87 yards and three TDs this season while appearing in seven games. His availability and effectiveness has been limited by a knee injury.

Swoope’s departure probably is a sign tight end Mo Alie-Cox is ready to return to the lineup. Alie-Cox has missed the last three games with an calf injury.

