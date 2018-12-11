Cold morning with a more pleasant afternoon expected

Posted 7:03 am, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 07:04AM, December 11, 2018

Wind chills have been in the single digits for many of us early Tuesday morning.  Gloves and a heavy coat are recommended!Today's high will be better than yesterday, though!  We hit just 28° on Monday but Tuesday should manage to climb to 40°.   Wednesday will have more clouds and areas north of Indianapolis could get a small wintry mix but most of us will have another dry day.  Highs will again get to about average. Anyone who does get any flurries Wednesday don't have to worry about any accumultaions. We'll have a few rain showers Thursday, Friday, Saturday but it won't be as bad as those icons look.  Over all of those days we may total up to an inch of rain.  Other than that, don't those temperatures look pleasant?

