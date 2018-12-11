Boone County Sheriff’s Office installs Christmas to honor officers killed in the line of duty

Posted 8:22 am, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 08:41AM, December 11, 2018

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A special tribute to fallen officers is on display at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

They installed a Christmas tree with 137 blue ornaments to represent the 137 officers killed in the line of duty this year, including Boone County’s own Deputy Jacob Pickett.

“It means a lot to all of us – we were all very close. He was a wonderful officer, and it’s our way of honoring him and the other 136 officers that have been killed this year,” said Mike Gideon, Boone County Senior Dispatch Officer.

Each ornament was hand-written with the officer’s name, rank, and end of watch date.

"That's a life. That's a life that matters. That's a chair that's empty. That's a car that's not being driven. That is an incredible hero that's no longer walking our streets, so it meant something,” said Joni Scott, Boone Co Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

After Christmas, each ornament will be sent to the department where the officer worked.

“It may just seem like a bulb you’re sending someone but it’s not, and I think it’s going to mean a great deal to them,” said Scott.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.