× A round of heavy rain is coming to end the week

After a sunny Tuesday clouds will return overnight.

We’ll have a cloudy, cool Wednesday with 20-25 mph winds. A few flurries and/or sprinkles will be possible.

A cold front and an upper-level low will combine to being rain that will begin Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain is likely overnight through Friday and up to an inch of rain is likely.

Rain will end early Saturday and skies will clear late in the day.

We’ll have full day of sunshine for Sunday.

So far this has been a wet month.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday.

Winter begins in ten days.