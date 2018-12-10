Wrong-way driver causes serious crash on SR 67 in Mooresville, police say

Posted 6:44 am, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:00AM, December 10, 2018

Photo from crash on December 10, 2018

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A wrong-way driver on State Road 67 in Mooresville caused a serious crash early Monday morning.

The southbound lanes of State Road 67 are closed between Bridge St and Hadley Rd.

Police tell us the crash was caused by a woman who turned off of Hadley Road in the wrong lane.

Both of the drivers were taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at the time.

The southbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 8 a.m. The northbound lanes are open.

