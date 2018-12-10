Wish kid’s dream comes to life 8 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A boy who loves pineapples and coconuts is using pancakes to change lives.

That’s the legacy of little Luke Butler.

"His wish was to go to a tropical paradise where he could make sand castles with his brothers and see where pineapples grow," said Erin Butler.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, Luke fulfilled his life’s dream — a trip to Hawaii!

"Luke was not the sick kid, and our family wasn’t a grieving family," Erin said. "We were a family, and it was beautiful, and it was precious."

He played on the sand, visited the Dole plantation, and saw the pineapples.

And he dreamed up another fantasy—this time to help other sick kids.

"He wanted to have this pancake breakfast that was called 'Luke’s Flapjack Fun Bash.' And he wanted to have a pancake breakfast to raise money for Make-A-Wish. He was going to serve the pancakes and sit at a table and have everybody shake his coconut for a dollar. His coconut that he brought home from our Make-A-Wish trip," Erin said.

"So this was all in the works in his head. And then he passed away that summer, and we have not been able to do that for him."

After that trip in 2010, the disease attacking his lungs took his life at just 8 years old.

Still this year, his dying wish lives.

"Luke’s Make-A-Wish experience was very dear to his heart and dear to our family. So he felt very strongly about wanting to make that happen for as many kids as possible," Erin said.

"So the idea of having this come to fruition is really quite extraordinary for us."

This time, Make-A-Wish is partnering with Another Broken Egg Café to host in real life - Luke’s Flapjack Fun Bash.

And yes, you can even shake Luke’s coconut.

"It makes a noise, which he loves. And we have used this now since he’s been gone just as kind of a tangible Luke. When we have family pictures, we take it with us. We take it on vacation with us. Luke is never far from our hearts," Erin said.

A boy’s dream has been brought to life and this one is for all of us.