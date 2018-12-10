× Slayer includes Noblesville as part of 2019 final tour

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Attention Slayer fans, the iconic metal band is coming to town next summer as part of their final tour ever.

Coming off dates in Europe, Japan, the South Pacific and Australia, the band announced Monday its final North American dates.

Luckily for Hoosier fans, you won’t have to go far. They are playing Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Thursday, May 16.

“We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve been getting here in North America,” guitarist Kerry King said.

“We’ve heard about fans who have driven five, six hours, or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we’ll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time,” he went on to say.

Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse will open up for Slayer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.