Police looking for 3 people wanted in connection with shooting outside Walmart on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a shooting outside a Walmart on the north side of Indianapolis.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Walmart located at 3221 West 86th Street.

Police say the three suspects harassed three victims inside the store, and then got into a fight outside the store. One of the suspects allegedly shot 4-5 times, striking one of the victims three times. That victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the armed suspect is described as a Hispanic male, light skinned, early 20s, 5’5″ with a ball cap, dark hooded zip-up jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

A second suspect is described as a black male, medium brown complexion, mid 20s, 6’2″-6’3″, skinny with a red and black stocking cap, dark jacket with white on the front, dark pants with a white stripe, white shoes and was carrying a football.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male, mid 20s, 6’2″ wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could result in a cash reward.