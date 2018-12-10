PHOTOS: Winterlights at Newfields 2018

Posted 1:38 pm, December 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you haven’t checked out Winterlights, there’s still plenty of time!

The light display is open until Jan. 6 at Newfields and will stay open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Where: 4000 N Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46208

When: Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 6.

Admission: Online prices are $20 adults, $12 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for kids 5 and under. Door prices are $25 adults, $17 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for kids 5 and under.

