Monday night car accident in Fishers sends 2 to hospital

FISHERS, Ind. – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Monday night in Fishers.

At around 10 p.m., authorities were dispatched to Olio Rd. between 116th St. and 126th St. on the report of a vehicle accident.

Police said three cars were involved and two people were transported to area hospitals.

Their conditions are unavailable at this time.