Matt English, beloved Beech Grove athletic director and basketball coach, dies of brain cancer

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Matt English, the beloved high school athletic director and boys head basketball coach for Beech Grove City Schools, has died after a long battle with brain cancer.

English, 45, had been a part of Beech Grove City Schools since 2008 when he started his career as a teacher at Beech Grove High School. He became the high school’s athletic director in 2012.

In September, the Beech Grove City School Board voted to name the high school basketball court in his honor.

English first underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor in 2011. Everything was fine until January 2016 when his oncologist found five small tumors. After undergoing radiation, the cancer returned for a third time in March of this year. By June, the tumor had grown to the size of a baseball, and unfortunately, it was just too much for the chemotherapy to handle.

English was well known for his mantra “We Before Me,” and it resonated in everything he did – as a coach, teacher, mentor, husband, father, son, colleague, and friend.

Beech Grove City Schools says he bravely stood tall throughout his illness and showed up for his “boys” and other Beech Grove High School students and staff by always offering kind and encouraging words. He demonstrated commitment, love, dedication, and strength to everyone he came in contact with.

Beech Grove City Schools said in a statement, “We will miss Matt English in every way at Beech Grove City Schools. We offer our deepest condolences to his wife, Angela, who serves as treasurer at Hornet Park Elementary School, and their daughter, Addison, and his other family members.”

Funeral arrangements for English are pending.