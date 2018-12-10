Indiana man suddenly dies of heart attack after stabbing 2 people at supermarket

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a knife-wielding man died of an apparent heart attack after stabbing two men at a grocery store in northwestern Indiana.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to Miller K Market in Gary following a report of a fight and possible stabbing.

Police say a 34-year-old man became agitated and took a knife from a display of kitchen knives. He attacked a 60-year-old customer and a 19-year-old employee who intervened. Police say the man tried to stab other customers at the store and was restrained on the ground by two employees.

Police say the attacker had a shortness of breath and died at a hospital. Official cause of death was under investigation. The 60-year-old customer had a cut on a hand and the employee had a stab wound to an arm.

