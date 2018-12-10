× IMPD investigates deadly shooting on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was found shot to death on the near west side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

Police responded to the area of North Concord Street and West Walnut Street shortly after 11 a.m.

One person was found shot in an alley and pronounced dead on the scene. Suspect and victim information has not been released at this time.

Neighbors in the area heard the gunfire.

This marks the city’s fourth death in just over 24 hours. Indianapolis has now matched last year’s murder total of 151.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).