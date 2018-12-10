IMPD investigates early Monday morning shooting at west side apartment complex

Posted 3:35 am, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:36AM, December 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD Homicide officials are currently  investigating a west side shooting at the Scarborough Lakes Apartment complex which occurred Monday  morning just before 1:00 a.m.

Police officials told CBS 4 News that they were called to the apartment complex on the report of  a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a male believed to be in his 20’s, deceased in  one of the top floor apartments.

Officials have not released any suspect information yet.

They are asking if anyone heard or knows something about the incident to call Crime Stoppers.

