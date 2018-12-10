Former IU basketball star Eric Anderson dies at 48

Posted 3:09 am, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:13AM, December 10, 2018

BLOOOMINGTON, Ind. –Eric Anderson, a prominent member of the Indiana Hoosiers basketball team from 1988- 1992, has died at the age of 48.

Anderson had been a former Mr. Basketball for the state of Illinois in 1988 before starting his college career with Indiana.

In his Senior season with the Hoosiers, the Hoosiers made it to the Final Four in Minneapolis before losing to  eventual champion Duke in the semi final game.

Eric was a 1988 McDonald’s All-American,  a 1989 Big 10 Freshman of the Year member,  a 1991 All Big Ten selection and a 1992 West Regional Most Valuable Player.

Anderson finished his career at IU with 1715 points and 825 rebounds.

He spent 2 years with the New York Knicks of the NBA from 1992 – 1994.

