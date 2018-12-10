× Customer shot, killed during attempted robbery at Cumberland Dollar General

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say a customer was shot and killed Monday night at a Dollar General store in Cumberland during an attempted robbery.

At around 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the store, located in the 12000 block of E. Washington St., on the report of a person shot.

Cumberland police are handling the investigation.

This follows a robbery at the Pizza King next door on Friday night. It happened roughly 15 minutes before close. A 17-year-old high school senior was working to save money for college when three thieves came in.

“He came over to me and he pointed the gun at me and had his hand on my back and the gun to my back.,” she said. “We’re human beings too and we don’t deserve this.”

Authorities are currently looking for at least one person with K9 units. Suspect information is not available at this time.

Last month, Cumberland police told us “enough is enough” after 26 business robberies have taken place in 2018.

If you saw something, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We will update this story once more information becomes available.