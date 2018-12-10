Cold and foggy Monday AM

Posted 6:57 am, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:34AM, December 10, 2018

Visibility has dropped quite a bit this morning.  Some spots have dropped to as low as less than a half mile visibility.  Frost is also possible this morning so you may have to run your car heater for a few minutes before hitting the road.I highly recommend bundling up this morning!  Especially if you're driving you'll want your gloves because steering wheels are so cold!  At least two models have been holding onto a few clouds this afternoon so I'm going with partly to mostly sunny. Today's high will actually be even colder than yesterday.   Average high this time of year is 40 so we continue being below average. High pressure is keeping us quiet for Monday and Tuesday.  Next weather maker approaches from the west by Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to average by midweek but that'll bring more activity.  A wintry mix is possible Wednesday with more rain Thursday.  

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.