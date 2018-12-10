Cold and foggy Monday AM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Visibility has dropped quite a bit this morning. Some spots have dropped to as low as less than a half mile visibility. Frost is also possible this morning so you may have to run your car heater for a few minutes before hitting the road. I highly recommend bundling up this morning! Especially if you're driving you'll want your gloves because steering wheels are so cold! At least two models have been holding onto a few clouds this afternoon so I'm going with partly to mostly sunny. Today's high will actually be even colder than yesterday. Average high this time of year is 40 so we continue being below average. High pressure is keeping us quiet for Monday and Tuesday. Next weather maker approaches from the west by Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to average by midweek but that'll bring more activity. A wintry mix is possible Wednesday with more rain Thursday.