Border agents arrest 32 following San Diego protest

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Border Patrol has made 32 arrests at a demonstration organized by a Quaker group at the border separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico.

Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco said 31 people were arrested for trespassing at Monday’s demonstration and one was arrested for assaulting an officer.

A photographer for The Associated Press saw about a dozen people being handcuffed after agents warned them to back away from the border wall on the shores of the Pacific Ocean. The Border Patrol calls it “an enforcement zone.”

About 300 people participated in the demonstration organized by the American Friends Service Committee. The rally also was to show support for a caravan of Central American asylum seekers.