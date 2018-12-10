Border agents arrest 32 following San Diego protest

Posted 6:24 pm, December 10, 2018, by

Courtesy Getty Images

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Border Patrol has made 32 arrests at a demonstration organized by a Quaker group at the border separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico.

Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco said 31 people were arrested for trespassing at Monday’s demonstration and one was arrested for assaulting an officer.

A photographer for The Associated Press saw about a dozen people being handcuffed after agents warned them to back away from the border wall on the shores of the Pacific Ocean. The Border Patrol calls it “an enforcement zone.”

About 300 people participated in the demonstration organized by the American Friends Service Committee. The rally also was to show support for a caravan of Central American asylum seekers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.