Wish 4 Our Heroes provides early Christmas for Indiana military families

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a half-dozen military families received an early Christmas Saturday.

Wish 4 Our Heroes organized the event, which provided Christmas presidents to families that might not otherwise have been able to afford them. The organization works to help military service men and women during and after deployment, along with providing support to their families at home.

“We have presents, gift cards, some singing, some cheer,” Russ Chargualaf said, the group’s deputy director.

Dozens of volunteers spread out throughout Central Indiana to deliver gifts to seven families Saturday. In another surprise, the group also helped Petty Officer Second Class Rick Fitez surprise his family for the weekend.

“It was awesome,” he said. “It was perfect. Exactly what I wanted.”

The group worked with volunteers and companies to fund and deliver the gifts, including CBS4 which helped sponsor a family in Avon.

“The excitement on the faces of the families, but most importantly the kids who have no idea what’s about to happen,” Chargualaf said. “When you have 75 to 100 people singing Christmas carols and holding candles, lights and cheering you on, it’s emotional. And it’s an amazing feeling.”