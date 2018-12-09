Wish 4 Our Heroes provides early Christmas for Indiana military families

Posted 3:29 pm, December 9, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a half-dozen military families received an early Christmas Saturday.

Wish 4 Our Heroes organized the event, which provided Christmas presidents to families that might not otherwise have been able to afford them. The organization works to help military service men and women during and after deployment, along with providing support to their families at home.

“We have presents, gift cards, some singing, some cheer,” Russ Chargualaf said, the group’s deputy director.

Dozens of volunteers spread out throughout Central Indiana to deliver gifts to seven families Saturday. In another surprise, the group also helped Petty Officer Second Class Rick Fitez surprise his family for the weekend.

“It was awesome,” he said. “It was perfect. Exactly what I wanted.”

The group worked with volunteers and companies to fund and deliver the gifts, including CBS4 which helped sponsor a family in Avon.

“The excitement on the faces of the families, but most importantly the kids who have no idea what’s about to happen,”  Chargualaf said. “When you have 75 to 100 people singing Christmas carols and holding candles, lights and cheering you on, it’s emotional. And it’s an amazing feeling.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.