Secret Service closes security detail for ‘Timberwolf,’ the code name for George H.W. Bush

Posted 1:52 pm, December 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:57PM, December 9, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The security detail for “Timberwolf” is over after the 41st president of the United States was laid to rest.

Jim McGrath, spokesperson for former President George H.W. Bush, shared the Bush Protective Division’s final notification on Twitter.

“Timberwolf’s Detail concluded at 0600 … with no incidents to report at the George Bush Presidential Library – College Station, Texas. God speed Former President George H.W. Bush – you will be missed by all of us,” the post reads.

To translate, the U.S. Secret Service ended the detail for George H.W. Bush, whose S.S. code name was “Timberwolf,” at 6 a.m. Friday.

Bush was buried at the library beside his wife, Barbara, and their daughter, Robin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.