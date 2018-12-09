Police shop with children in need

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police shopped with 200 children in need on Saturday as part of the Trooper Bartram Memorial Foundation annual Christmas for Kids event. The event helps children in need get new clothes and toys, and it helps build community-police relations.
