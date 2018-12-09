× Police issue Silver Alert for 70-year-old man

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. — Indiana police are looking for a missing 70-year-old white male named Robert O. Mottinger. He is 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen yesterday in Burns Harbor at 11 a.m., and he was wearing a blue denim jacket with gray sleeves and gray sweatpants. He has an eagle tattoo on his shoulder, a cross on his chest and a barbed wire tattoo on both arms. He was driving a red 2012 Dodge Ram 1500. The license plate reads VOF590. The car has an American flag and eagle bug deflector on the front.

Police believe he is in danger and might need medical attention. Anyone with information should call the Burns Harbor Police Department at 219-787-9411.