Man facing murder charge after 63-year-old New Castle man stabbed to death

Posted 4:58 pm, December 9, 2018, by

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in New Castle arrested a 51-year-old man Saturday after he allegedly stabbed another man to death.

At around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ross and Parkview on the report of a person stabbed. When they arrived, they located 63-year-old Barry Keith suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Keith was transported to the hospital where he later died.

As police were investigating, they discovered a man, later identified as 51-year-old Robert Dunn, nearby with blood on his hands and clothing. Dunn was detained by authorities and was later arrested on the charge of murder.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

