× Man dies following south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a man in his early 20’s was shot and killed Sunday on the south side.

Just after 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Oxford St. on the report of a person shot.

Police say the man was initially transported in critical condition then later died.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

IMPD does not have a suspect in custody. If you saw anything please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.