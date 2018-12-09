Man dies following south side shooting

Posted 6:11 pm, December 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20PM, December 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a man in his early 20’s was shot and killed Sunday on the south side.

Just after 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Oxford St. on the report of a person shot.

Police say the man was initially transported in critical condition then later died.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

IMPD does not have a suspect in custody. If you saw anything please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

