Kokomo shooting victim’s family devastated by their loved one’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Kokomo are looking for the person who shot and killed 50-year-old Keith Jewell.

Just before 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Monroe St. on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Jewell dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound. A witness told police a possible suspect was observed fleeing on foot in a dark sweatshirt, westbound on Monroe St.

Around 15 minutes later, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Lindsay on the report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The man shot on N. Lindsay lane is in the hospital recovering from his injuries. The suspect stole his car.

Keith Jewell's sister Maleita Warren thinks the two shootings are connected.

“Kokomo has gone completely act of whack like people are shot here everyday," Warren said. "It’s too much, and it doesn’t make any sense. You’re going to shoot him and go steal somebody else’s car and take off and shoot that person too. It’s senseless. It doesn’t make any sense at all."

Jewell’s son said his father was just released from jail and was walking home before he was gunned down.

"He had some issues here or there, but he still loved us," Jewell's son Paul-Michael Jewell said. "He still looked out for those he could. He was trying to get things back in order, back to the way things used to be. We thought everything was going great, and all of sudden he’s gone."

"He had his own issues; everybody does, but he would help anybody," Warren said. "Now it’s like we need to help him and make sure he gets buried right."

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral arrangements, but no amount of money will bring their loved one back.

"Those you cherish, keep them close," Paul-Michael Jewell said.

The Kokomo Police Department said currently it's unknown if these two shootings are related.

Police say the investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Richard Benzinger at (765)456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with your anonymous tip.