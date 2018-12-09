× ISP trooper saves woman’s life after scary toll booth accident

HAMMOND, Ind. – An Indiana State trooper saved a Michigan woman’s life Saturday night on the Indiana toll road in Hammond.

Just after 9:15 p.m., Trooper Alaa Hamed responded to a report of a crash at West Point Toll Plaza. Upon arrival, he saw a silver Buick SUV that was against the toll booth with a woman pinned between the booth and the SUV.

The woman was unconscious and unresponsive with no pulse. Hamed had a bystander and an attendant hold on to the womane as he attempted to move the SUV. As he slowly moved the Buick the female was freed. After laying her on her back, Hamed reassessed her vitals and again found she had no pulse.

He then retrieved his AED and activated it twice, which reportedly resuscitated her.

Witness stated that the female had taken a long time to pay her toll. They saw her open her door to retrieve her debit card that had fallen to the ground.

The woman put her leg out between her Buick and the toll booth and continued looking at the ground.

The Buick lurched forward and the woman became wedged between the open car door and the yellow waist high toll box that the toll gate is mounted to. A witness pushed the help button at the toll gate and tried to open the passenger door but it was locked.

The woman at this time was awake and speaking but the car moved forward two more times each time wedging her further into the box.

She was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond and later airlifted to Christ Advocate Medical Center in Illinois with serious injuries. The woman was later identified as a 40-year-old woman from Otsego, Michigan.