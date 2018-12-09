IN Focus: Sen. Young discusses new AG nominee, Mueller probe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss a number of topics making news in Washington, including the latest developments in the Mueller probe and the President's pick to replace Jeff Sessions as attorney general, William Barr, who served in that role in the early '90's.

"I'm still reviewing his record, but I imagine supporting him," said Young.

In the video above, Young is also asked about the looming threat of a government shutdown, the trade war with China, and the controversial murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Young also shares his thoughts on the death of former President George H.W. Bush, who was remembered in a series of ceremonies throughout the week.

Young attended the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington on Wednesday.