× IN Focus: Hogsett running for re-election

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The mayor of Indianapolis is running for re-election.

Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, told supporters Wednesday that he will seek a second term in 2019. He took credit for a balanced budget, more police officers and higher spending on city infrastructure.

Hogsett reported $2.3 million in his campaign fund last January. His next report is due next month. State Sen. Jim Merritt, who is chairman of the Marion County Republican Party, says the size of the mayor’s campaign chest could keep some challengers on the sideline.

So far, Christopher Moore and John Schmitz have announced plans to run against Hogsett, but they have never held elected office.

“I’ve never before been more confident that our community is capable and committed to doing just that – moving Indianapolis forward as one city,” Hogsett told the crowd.

“Tonight I stand before you to announce that I will be honored to work with all of you for another four years, as the mayor of the great city of Indianapolis,” he went on to say.

Before he became mayor, Hogsett was the United States Attorney for the Southern District from 2010-2014.