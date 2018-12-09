× Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are currently investigating a homicide in the near northeast side.

According to police, just before 7:30 a.m. police were called to check on the welfare of a man who was lying next to a running vehicle in the 2500 block of N. LaSalle St.

Police say the man had trauma to his body and was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the matter and police are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information about the circumstance surrounding this incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or TIPS.