INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis families of fallen soldiers are able to take an all-expenses-paid trip to Orlando this holiday aboard the "Snowball Express." The trip is paid through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Before leaving, the families spent time with Santa and Colts cheerleaders at the airport.
Families of fallen soldiers take free trip to Orlando
