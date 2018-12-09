INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Alternatives to Violence began in 1975. The group teaches participants to avoid aggression and fighting through a variety of exercises, games and shared experiences. The hope is to improve communication and avoid violence.
Dozens turn out for Alternatives to Violence workshop
-
City leaders host Youth Summit, giving a voice to teens on community violence
-
Indy faith leaders plan more ceasefire weekends despite pair of deadly weekend shootings
-
IMPD investigates city’s 118th murder this year after violent weekend
-
Local photographer says photo with baby holding BB gun replica ‘in no way meant to encourage gun violence’
-
Global Catholic nuns urge reporting of sex abuse to authorities
-
-
PHOTOS: Semi-truck driver avoids serious injury after parking trailer on Brownsburg tracks
-
New York lawmaker introduces bill to require social media check for gun purchases
-
DHS chief: Military has ‘no intention’ of shooting at caravan
-
Indianapolis families remember lives lost to violence
-
Northern Indiana exhibit tied to Domestic Violence Awareness month
-
-
Michael Avenatti in police custody following domestic violence allegation, official says
-
Nonprofit helps domestic violence survivors move forward with smartphone donations
-
Track Palin arrested on domestic violence charges