Dozens turn out for Alternatives to Violence workshop

Posted 3:55 pm, December 9, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Alternatives to Violence began in 1975. The group teaches participants to avoid aggression and fighting through a variety of exercises, games and shared experiences.  The hope is to improve communication and avoid violence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.