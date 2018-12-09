× Colts snap Texans’ win streak with 24-21 win

HOUSTON, Tex. – A week after suffering a disappointing loss at a divisional opponent, the Colts went back on the road and upset the AFC South leaders.

The Colts rallied from an early deficit to beat the Texans 24-21, snapping their nine-game winning streak. Andrew Luck lead the offense to 17 straight points in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Marlon Mack scored on four-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven after a 60-yard Luck to T.Y. Hilton completion.

Luck then hit Eric Ebron for a 14-yard score to take the lead.

Adam Vinatieri made a 54-yard field goal right before halftime to give the Colts a 17-7 lead heading into the locker room. Luck scrambled for 13-yards for a first down and connected with Ebron and Chester Rogers for big gains to set-up the score.

Houston scored on its first possession of the second half to cut into the lead, but the Colts responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive to push their lead back to 10. Luck found Zach Pascal for a 12-yard touchdown.

The Colts’ defense and Hilton turned in impressive performances. The defense sacked DeShaun Watson five times, while Hilton continued his domination over the Texans by catching nine passes for 199 yards.

Houston didn’t lose in the months of October or November. The Texans’ win streak started with 37-31 overtime win in Indianapolis on September 30th.

The win improved the Colts record to 7-6 and kept them alive in the AFC playoff picture. They host the Cowboys next week at Lucas Oil Stadium.