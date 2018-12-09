× Authorities in Kokomo looking for stolen Buick after Sunday morning shootings

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Kokomo are looking for a stolen Buick after a man was shot and killed and another was shot in the face.

Just before 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Monroe St. on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 50-year-old Keith Jewell, of Kokomo, dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

A witness told police a possible suspect was observed fleeing on foot in a dark sweatshirt, westbound on Monroe St.

Around 15 minutes later, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Lindsay on the report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located a man, later identified as 55-year-old Jon Whitehead, of Kokomo, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He is reportedly in stable condition after being flown to St. Vincent.

Whitehead told police he was sitting in a white 2002 Buick LeSabre, with Indiana plate # 606BWH, after dropping someone off.

He told police an unknown black male, with a light complexion, around 5’8”, opened his car door. Whitehead said the man, around 170 lbs., was wearing a dark sweatshirt and a possible sock hat.

The suspect reportedly was armed with a handgun, and he ordered Whitehead to exit the car and get on the ground.

As Whitehead exited the car, the suspect fired the handgun and wounded Whitehead. He ran to a nearby residence for help as the suspect stole the Buick and fled the scene.

Kokomo Police Department detectives were called in to assist with both of these cases. Interviews and scene investigation are ongoing. It is currently unknown if these two shootings are related.

The stolen vehicle has been entered into NCIC/IDACS. If you observe the stolen 2002 Buick Le Sabre, white in color with Indiana License Plate #606BWH, do not approach. Call 911.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Richard Benzinger at (765)456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with your anonymous tip.