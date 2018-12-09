A homicide investigation is underway on near northeast side

Posted 9:06 am, December 9, 2018, by , Updated at 09:23AM, December 9, 2018

Police investigating a homicide in the 2500 block of LaSalle Street.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are currently investigating a homicide in the near northeast side.

According to police, just before 7:30 a.m. police were called to check on the welfare of a man who was lying next to a running vehicle in the 2500 block of North LaSalle Street.

Police say the man had trauma to his body and was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating  the matter and police are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information about the circumstance surrounding this incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or TIPS. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information shared via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous and confidential and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.