1 dead following separate shootings in Kokomo

Posted 10:54 am, December 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:12AM, December 9, 2018

File image

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two separate Sunday morning shootings in Kokomo have left at least one person dead and a second flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

Kokomo police have confirmed one male victim has died in a shooting which occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday near W. Monroe St. Police said the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

Kokomo detectives are also investigating a second shooting which occurred around the same time in the 1100 block of N. Lindsay. At this time, police do not know if the two shootings are related.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.