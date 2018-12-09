× 1 dead following separate shootings in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two separate Sunday morning shootings in Kokomo have left at least one person dead and a second flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

Kokomo police have confirmed one male victim has died in a shooting which occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday near W. Monroe St. Police said the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

Kokomo detectives are also investigating a second shooting which occurred around the same time in the 1100 block of N. Lindsay. At this time, police do not know if the two shootings are related.

