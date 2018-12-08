× Student group at Indiana State proposes $75 mental health fee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Most Indiana State University students would pay a $75 per semester fee for increased mental health services in the future under a proposal from the Student Government Association.

Association President Stephen Lamb says demand for mental health services is increasing and students now generally must wait weeks to see counselors.

Clients in crisis usually can get into the counseling center the same day. The center has six full-time professional counselors, a part-time psychiatrist and 15 psychology or social work graduate students as interns.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports the student government will seek a referendum on the fee in March. It also would need board of trustees approval.

Dean of Students Andy Morgan says the fee is a long-term solution. Indiana, Purdue and Ball State universities have comparable fees.