Muncie animal shelter back at capacity after 43 cats discovered in freezing U-Haul

MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie Animal Care Services is back at capacity after 43 cats were found in a freezing U-Haul Friday night.

Authorities were dispatched at around 11 p.m. Friday to a call at the Belmont Inn. When they arrived, they found 43 cats inside the U-Haul truck in 19 degree weather.

“We were forced to take in all of these cats. Many were very pregnant, others had hernias, and needed treated for several other things. While we are so grateful we had approx. 50 adoptions, we are right back at capacity,” MACS wrote on Twitter.

Muncie police say the truck had water, litter boxes and food inside. The owner was living at the hotel and later voluntarily drove to the shelter to drop off the cats.

Police say he was allowed to keep four cats.

To donate to Muncie Animal Care Services, call 765-747-4851.