Indianapolis remembers Pearl Harbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The attack on Pearl Harbor occurred 77 years ago from yesterday. The tragedy launched the U.S. into World War II. Riverside High School, which was formerly the Heslar Naval Armory, hosted a remembrance ceremony in conjunction with the American Legion. Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke. The event was followed by a 21-gun salute and a wreath laying. The event could be seen from the first floor deck of the school.