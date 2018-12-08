Indianapolis man dies in Grant County car accident

Posted 3:40 pm, December 8, 2018, by

File photo

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Grant County say a 59-year-old Indianapolis man was killed Friday night in a car accident.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officials were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-69 near mile marker 262.

When they arrived, they found two men ejected, 59-year-old Aaron Bates, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 35-year-old Henry Tillberry, of Indianapolis.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene and Tillberry was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.