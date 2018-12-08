× Indianapolis man dies in Grant County car accident

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Grant County say a 59-year-old Indianapolis man was killed Friday night in a car accident.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officials were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-69 near mile marker 262.

When they arrived, they found two men ejected, 59-year-old Aaron Bates, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 35-year-old Henry Tillberry, of Indianapolis.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene and Tillberry was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt.