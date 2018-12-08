× Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally past Louisville 68-67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Romeo Langford scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 Saturday to help Indiana rally for a 68-67 victory over Louisville.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. They needed a late 8-3 run to take control and two free throws from Langford with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.

Jordan Nwora finished with a career-high 24 points as the Cardinals (6-3) had a three-game winning streak end. Christen Cunningham added 16 points including a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the buzzer sounded.

Louisville led most of the game and never trailed until Rob Phinisee made a 3-pointer with 8:36 to go.

It didn’t last long. The Cardinals retook a 50-49 lead when Nwora made a 3 on the ensuing possession but gave it right back when Morgan completed a 3-point play with 7:48 left.

Langford followed that with two free throws to make it 54-50.

Then, on a day the Cardinals shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the second half, they stormed back.

After Nwora’s 3, Ryan McMahon scored on a cutting layup to give Louisville a 55-54 lead with 4:14 to go. The Cardinals retook the lead twice more, the last coming on Cunningham’s two free throws with 1:37 left.

But the Hoosiers allowed only one basket after taking a 63-58 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of cracking the Top 25. But a dismal second half dropped them to 1-5 all-time in Bloomington and will likely force them to wait at least another week.

Indiana: It hasn’t been pretty but the Hoosiers have strung three straight wins over power-conference teams — all by one or two points. It should force voters to take note and should be enough to get Indiana into the rankings.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Is hosting a toy drive for Norton’s Children’s Hospital when Lipscomb visits Wednesday.

Indiana: Takes the week off for finals and will return to action Saturday in Indianapolis when they’ll face Butler in the Crossroads Classic.