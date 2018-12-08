× Arsenal Tech student evaluated after bus is rear-ended

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A student complaining of back pain was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation after the school bus they were riding in was rear-ended on Friday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident happened just prior to 11 p.m. on Friday in the 4500 block of East 46th Street and involved a single vehicle colliding into the rear of the bus, which police said had a few Arsenal Tech High School students aboard.

After striking the back end of the bus, police said the suspect vehicle spun around and rolled into a ditch. Police are investigating if the car was illegally racing as the cause for the collision.

One passenger from the vehicle which struck the bus was also transported to the hospital.