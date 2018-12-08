2 Indianapolis sisters critical after rural Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Two sisters are in critical condition following a car accident in rural Hancock County Saturday.

At around 12:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the intersection of CR 100 N and CR 525 W on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they noticed a 2007 Honda, driven by a 20-year-old woman from Indianapolis, and a 2019 heavy truck used to haul dumpsters.

Police said the 20-year-old driver and her sister, a juvenile, were transported to Indianapolis hospitals in critical condition.

The 43-year-old male driver of the truck is from Indianapolis and reportedly cooperated.

The passenger car was traveling southbound on 525 West and had a stop sign at the intersection. The truck was traveling westbound on 100 North and did not have a stop sign at the intersection.

At this time drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

