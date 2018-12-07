Survivors gather for attack anniversary remembrance at Pearl Harbor

Posted 12:29 pm, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 01:03PM, December 7, 2018

HONOLULU, HI - DECEMBER 07: A morning patrol boat goes past the USS Arizona Memorial before a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier, Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Craig T. Kojima - Pool/Getty Images)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP)– About 20 survivors are gathering at Pearl Harbor to remember thousands of men lost in the Japanese attack 77 years ago.

The youngest of the survivors is in his mid-90s. The Navy and National Park Service will jointly host the remembrance ceremony Friday at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial.

Attendees are expected to observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the time the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941. Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 jets will fly overhead in “missing man formation” to break the silence.

No survivor from the USS Arizona will be attending the annual ceremony as none were able to make the trip to Hawaii.

The Arizona lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, the greatest number of casualties from any ship.

